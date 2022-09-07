Derek Jeter Hits a Home Run With His Sportswear Brand Greatness Wins: Here Are His Five Must-Haves

We interviewed Derek Jeter because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. All of the items featured are from Derek's product line, Greatness Wins. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether your athletic move is big or small, Derek Jeter believes you deserve sportswear that will help you step up to the plate.
There's no doubt that the activewear market is highly saturated, but if you're looking for a brand that puts performance at the forefront, you're not alone. Derek joined forces with Chris Riccobono, Misty Copeland, and Wayne Gretzky with one question in mind: "what happened to the 'sport' in sportswear?" With so many brands focusing on athleisure and fashion instead of fitness, Greatness Wins is all about maximizing your performance.
Greatness Wins comes through with highly functional styles that cater to all sports, shapes, skill levels, and sizes, whether you're a professional player or a casual athlete. Sizes range from small to XXXL with styles made from premium performance fabrics.
In an exclusive E! interview, the New York Yankees icon shared his staple pieces for working out, running around with his three daughters, playing golf, and more.
Derek Jeter's Go-To Sportswear Picks
Core Tech Quarter Zip
"The Core Tech Quarter Zip is probably what I wear the most– Miami air conditioning is no joke. It is an ideal layer for my daily workouts, and honestly for running around after my three daughters! We designed the quarter zip to be moisture-wicking and quick to dry, and the front zipper allows you to get additional ventilation as you warm up throughout the workout."
You can get this quarter zip in black, navy, white, and grey with sizes ranging from small to XXXL.
Greatness Wins All-Purpose Progression Short
"All-purpose training shorts are a workout staple, so we definitely had to include a pair in our launch collection. These are made with a durable, but still lightweight, double knit mesh that allows for great mobility. The colorblocking and Greatness Wins patch logo also gives them a nostalgic, vintage-inspired look which really appeals to me."
These shorts come in four colors, with sizes ranging from small to to XXL.
Greatness Wins Core Tech Long Sleeve Tee
"Consistency, fit and durability were critical factors for me and our team when designing Greatness Wins. Our products are rooted in performance first and foremost, so they have to stand up to our toughest workouts. These performance tees check all of those boxes."
Choose from grey, black, navy, and green colorways and sizes ranging from small to XXXL.
Greatness Wins Core Tech Jogger
"These are the ultimate joggers— comfortable, but not overly baggy, and made with a soft performance jersey knit. I already know they will be a must-have for early morning workouts or evening runs as the weather starts to get cooler."
Shop these joggers in four colorways, with sizes from small to XXXL.
Greatness Wins Athletic Tech Polo
"Our Athletic Tech Polo is a great gift for anyone in your life who plays golf or tennis. It looks sleek and is super functional for outdoor sports. It is also made from GRS certified recycled polyester which utilizes recycled water bottles to make the fiber instead of new raw materials. This fabric is best in class for functionality and durability, as well as sustainability, and we are proud to be using it in a number of our products."
Opt for a crisp white polo, grey, or black. Sizes range from small to XXXL.
If you're looking for more athlete-inspired shopping, Tom Brady created a golf apparel collection and shared his favorite styles with E! shoppers.