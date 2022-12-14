So You Think You Can Dance Stars Pay Tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss

The So You Think You Can Dance family has lost one of their own.
On Dec. 14, news broke that beloved judge and season four runner-up Stephen "tWitch" Boss had passed away at the age of 40. In a statement to E! News, his wife and fellow SYTYCD alum Allison Holker reflected on the legacy he left behind and how "his positive impact will continue to be felt."
"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," she said. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him."
Holker—who shares kids Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, with Boss—added, "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."
E! News can confirm Boss died by suicide.
In the wake of his death, many other SYTYCD stars also paid tribute to the talented performer, with the show's creator Nigel Lythgoe saying in a statement to People, "He always had that broad smile and a joy of life. Everyone who met him loved him"
He continued, "The dance community will be reeling today but my deepest sympathy goes out to his wife, Allison and their children."
Meanwhile, longtime judge Mary Murphy shared a throwback photo of Boss "seeing his first audition and how shocked he was" on Instagram.
"My heart is broken over the loss of Twitch," she wrote in the caption. "He was a inspiration to millions of children and people every where! I was a proud mama bear over every thing Twitch did."
Calling Boss "a light in my life," Murphy added, "I love you to the moon and back! I will miss you deeply and my love goes out to Allison and Maddox, Weslie and Zaia during their time of grief."
Cat Deeley: "'Love you much'….on camera, off camera and beyond…. sending love."
JoJo Siwa: "My heart is beyond broken. twitch was a best friend and a mentor not just to me but to SO many. I'll never forget our time getting to work together on SYTYCD, he became such a light in my life. Someone I've looked up to since I was born turned one of my best friends. Twitch always had the best advice. We had SO many laughs, smiles, and even cries together. I know you're in a better place now but man we are all gonna miss the hell outta you. Sending my most love and prayers to His beautiful wife and 3 perfect kids. thank you for sharing your gift with the world. I'm 'so esssicted' to see you again one day (A inside joke between us that I will never let go of). Forever the worlds dance dad. Love you brother. RIP the legendary Stephen Twitch Boss."
Matthew Morrison: "That smile…those moves…that gigantic heart! Hard to make sense of this news. Twitch was someone I've looked up to for years, and I was a little star struck when I first met him. But we connected so deeply in such a short time about so many things, but mostly fatherhood. The love for his family ran so deep and he was so proud of his tribe. My heart goes out to all of them.
Your mentorship, positivity, and talent were vibrating on a different level. And I'll never forget your kindness when shit went sideways. You will be missed, brother. RIP."
Leah Remini: "tWitch was always so kind to me and everyone who worked so hard behind the scenes. tWitch was the guy who played and interacted with his fans in the audience during commercial breaks, and he encouraged all the contestants when the cameras weren't rolling. He had such a passion and love for dance and guiding artists and the contestants on the show. tWitch adored his wife, Allison, and their three kids more than anything. He would talk about them all the time with such pride. He had a laugh and smile that lit up the whole room. Rest easy, tWitch; you will leave a big hole in many hearts."
Mia Michaels: "I have no words and I'm confused and saddened by the loss of this incredible man. I had the great privilege to create multiple works on Twitch during my run with SYTYCD and getting to know him was a gift. Light, joy and love surrounded him always and it was contagious. Our connection was a special one. You will never be forgotten. RIP Twitch and we will see each other again some day."
Adam Shankman: "We have seen and been a part of so much together. If you swipe here's a pic from #hairspray costume tests, etc….you were always so special. From that family, to our so you think you can dance family, to our step up family, to your own family. Yea, that was your greatest role: husband and father. Also, now and forever, sweet friend. Heaven just got a little funkier. We will all miss you twitchy."
Witney Carson: "RIP my friend. Sending so much love and healing @allisonholker and kids. There are no words. We love you."
Lindsay Arnold: "My heart is hurting hearing this news. Absolutely devastating. My prayers and love go out to @allisonholker and the entire Boss family."
Eliana Girard: "There's so many words to describe the magnitude of @sir_twitch_alot it's breaking my heart to write this. Twitch is the most #genuine human who knows how to make any and everyone feel at home. You can feel happiness and good vibes just being around him! He's like a big hug of fresh warm air after being freezing. Working together on @danceonfox was incredibly special. The conversations we shared showed Stephen has deep wisdom and a truly good heart - which is hard to keep keep in this industry. I hate that I have to start writing about #Twitch in past tense because his spirit and joy he's given to millions across the world will never be forgotten. A truly #talented and #gifted man has left his mark on the world."
Alex Wong: "Stephen you were such a positive and kind person and your energy always lit up the room. I don't even know what to say. From the moment I met you, you were always so caring and I've cherished the times we've spent together. I won't forget our laughs on SYTYCD when we first met, 12 years ago, especially you walking me through every detail. Watching you grow throughout the years as an artist and a person has been a gift. I'm glad our paths continued to cross many times friend. You've always been someone I've looked up to. My heart aches for you Allison, and your family. Wish I could give you one more hug. Dance together one more time. I can't believe you're not here now. Love you friend."
Audrey Case: "Absolutely heartbreaking news...I can't believe. Prayers for absolutely everyone, he was the biggest light and inspiration to so many."
Alexie Agedeppa: "My heart is broken. I didn't believe it when I heard the news this morning. His love for his wife, his family, his legacy he leaves through his light and spirit. Please send his family prayers and love."
Sasha Mallory: "Way too soon man. It's a heavy day for all that loved you. It was an honor dancing with you my friend."
Mollee Gray: "it just doesn't seem real. wtf. @allisonholker i love you more than words can even explain and here for anything you need."
Jesse Tyler Ferguson: "Julie [Bowen] says it better that I ever could. RIP twitch."
Jennifer Lopez: "Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul… Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children Sending you love and strength."