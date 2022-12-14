Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death at 40

Allison Holker is honoring her late husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss.
In a Dec. 14 statement confirming the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's death, the mom of three reflected on his legacy.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker said in a statement to E! News. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."
She concluded with a message to her husband, saying, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."
E! News can confirm Boss died by suicide. He was 40 years old.
For years, fans watched Boss bring joy to their TV screens. He competed on MTV's The Wade Robson Project and Star Search in 2003 and was the runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008. Boss returned to the dance series in 2010 for the All-Star season, where he formed a connection with fellow competitor Holker. The pair—who shared children Weslie, 14; Maddox, 6; and Zaia, 3—married in 2013.
In 2014, Boss began his role as DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, becoming a co-executive producer in 2020 and continuing those duties—as well as frequently filling in as host—until the talk show ended in 2022. He also was a part of Ellen DeGeneres' competition series Ellen's Game of Games.
Over the years, viewers saw Boss make a number of TV and movie appearances—including returning to SYTYCD as a judge and making cameos in shows like Modern Family and Bones as well as films like Magic Mike XXL and the Step Up franchise.
Boss and Holker often gave followers glimpses into their life together on social media, sharing short clips of themselves dancing together and moments of family time. Just four days before Boss' death, the couple celebrated nine years of marriage, with them both sharing tributes on social media at the time.
"It's our 9th anniversary!!" Holker wrote on Instagram Dec. 10. "I couldn't be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU."