How Stephen "tWitch" Boss Left a Legacy of Love and Kindness Before His Death

In a world where you can be anything, Stephen "tWitch" Boss wanted to be kind.

On Dec. 14, news broke that the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ had died at the age of 40. And as tributes continue pouring in from friends and fans around the world, many—including the talk show host—couldn't help but remember his kindness on and off stage.

In an interview with E! News back in October, the So You Think You Can Dance star shared a lesson on supporting those around you.

"That no act of kindness is too small," he shared at the Industry Dance Awards on Oct. 12. "You don't have to be of a particular status or anything to actually commit a kind act and have that do its ripple effect. I think sometimes a lot of people put a lot of precedence on helping others when it's just like nah, you can start right now."