How Stephen "tWitch" Boss Left a Legacy of Love and Kindness Before His Death

In a world where you can be anything, Stephen "tWitch" Boss wanted to be kind.
On Dec. 14, news broke that the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ had died at the age of 40. And as tributes continue pouring in from friends and fans around the world, many—including the talk show host—couldn't help but remember his kindness on and off stage.
In an interview with E! News back in October, the So You Think You Can Dance star shared a lesson on supporting those around you.
"That no act of kindness is too small," he shared at the Industry Dance Awards on Oct. 12. "You don't have to be of a particular status or anything to actually commit a kind act and have that do its ripple effect. I think sometimes a lot of people put a lot of precedence on helping others when it's just like nah, you can start right now."
Boss added that it was important "to help and find a way to help somebody. That's something I'll always take with me. Always."
Before presenting his wife Allison Holker with the New Media Influencer Award, Boss also shared a glimpse into his life after The Ellen DeGeneres Show came to an end in May 2022. After being part of the show since 2014, Boss said he was grateful to have more time with his children Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.
"Honestly, it's really fantastic," he told E! "Having the afternoons back has been really great. I miss the whole fam over there, I miss everybody. But it's the next chapter of life and it's been really great just having that time back and that's what it's about, time. It's our most precious commodity so while I have it, I'm soaking it all up."
On Dec. 14, Holker confirmed her husband of nine years had passed away. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she said in a statement to E! News. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
E! News can confirm he died by suicide.
Following the heartbreaking news, DeGeneres also paid tribute to her longtime co-worker and friend. "I'm heartbroken," she said in a statement to E! News. "tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children—Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."