Kim Kardashian Shows Some SKKN in White Bikini During Beach Vacation

Watch : Kim Kardashian Debuts Honey Hair at Art Basel in Miami

Kim Kardashian will do what she wants.

On Dec. 13, the Kardashians star dropped a series of white-hot snapshots from her beach vacation, writing on Instagram, "Life tip- do you."

In the images, Kim rocks an ivory two-piece similar to some of her SKIMS pieces as she splashes around in the waves. One photo shows the 42-year-old lounging in the sand with her feet dipped in crystal blue waters, while she's pictured in another soaking up the sun as she tosses her long blonde tresses behind her shoulders.

Many of Kim's followers agreed with her "tip," with her go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton—who was the mastermind behind her lightened locks—writing in the comments section, "Yup."

La La Anthony and Malika Haqq both responded with "100" emojis, while Natalie Halcro commented, "Stunning."

Kim's post comes two days after she shared a seaside photo of herself and kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. Clad in a dark bikini, the SKIMS mogul stood in the water with her children in the snap.