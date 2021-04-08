Kim Kardashian Supports Best Friend "Foodgod" Jonathan Cheban After Scary Robbery

A scary experience.
In this clip from Thursday, April 8's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian receives a distressing phone call from best friend Foodgod (aka Jonathan Cheban). As Foodgod details to Kim, he's "freaking out" after being robbed.
"Wait, wait, take a deep breath," the SKIMS founder tells her pal. "Hold on, hold on. What is wrong?"
According to the entrepreneur, criminals with guns robbed him for his watch. "There was like two of them," he explains. "I'm freaking out right now."
As Kim asks for specifics about the robbery, Foodgod reveals the incident took place in New Jersey. Understandably, Foodgod finds himself overwhelmed and panicking. "Wait, just take a deep breath," Kim advises her friend. "Did you call the cops?"
He responds, "Yeah, of course I called the cops! They're looking for them now. Like f--king freaking out, they put a gun to my mom's head."
Not only can Kim empathize as Foodgod's best friend, but she too has survived a harrowing robbery. In a confessional, the mother of four shares, "I am definitely shocked over what Jonathan's saying. I've never heard him over the phone like, crying. And it's really scary because this kind of thing can really traumatize someone."
Back on the call, Foodgod reveals there are "20 cops in the house." Thus, Kim urges her friend to come back to Los Angeles.
She reminds him, "You're safe. I love you. That's all that matters."
See the scary phone call in the clip above.
Binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock ahead of Thursday's all-new episode.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)