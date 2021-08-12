How to Get Bombshell Hair in 5 Minutes According to Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Tired of throwing your hair up into a top knot to save time? We feel you.

Although opting for updos may save you time, your locks deserve to been seen every once in a while, especially for date nights and other special occasions. What if we told you that you could get bombshell hair in roughly the same amount of time it would take you to do your regular go-to hairdo? Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton whose client roster includes celebs like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa is here to help you do just that!

Today, the hair guru is blessing us with a tutorial on how to achieve sexy, voluminous hair in under five minutes. Yes, you read that right! For his step-by-step process and the products you need to get red carpet-ready locks, scroll below!