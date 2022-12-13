Pregnant Keke Palmer Proudly Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Dancing Video

Watch : Keke Palmer Responds to "Ugly" Comments About Her Looks

Baby, that's Keke Palmer!

After announcing her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live in an epic baby bump reveal, the Nope star put her growing belly front and center once again in a TikTok video. Keke—who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson—recently posted a 13-second clip of herself dancing in a figure-hugging neon green dress and hot pink hoodie.

Set to "Use Ta Be My Girl" by The O'Jays, the video showed the actress twirling on a sidewalk in front of a black Mercedes. She then cheekily shakes her booty before walking toward the camera.

Referencing the vehicle behind her, Keke wrote in the caption, "thats's not my car in the back."

And Keke has been having some fun with fashion amid her pregnancy. On Dec. 5, the 29-year-old rocked bright green hoodie and coordinating glasses to watch a hockey game at Madison Square Garden with Darius, who she started dating last year. For the casual date night, Keke opted not to wear makeup—a decision she later defended when negative comments about her fresh-faced appearance surfaced online.