Pregnant Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Will Win You Over With NHL Date Night

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson, who are expecting their first baby together, had a cute date night three days after the Nope actress announced her pregnancy on SNL. Take a look.

Ice to see you again, Keke Palmer!

Three days after announcing her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live, the Nope star enjoyed a romantic date night out with boyfriend Darius Jackson. Sitting in the crowd at Madison Square Garden, the couple were all smiles as they watched the New York Rangers take on the St. Louis Blues in a 6-4 game.

For the occasion, Keke bundled up her baby bump in a lime-colored hoodie and black leggings, coordinating her casual chic 'fit with green glasses. Meanwhile, Darius was clad in a tan jacket, dark pants, black hoodie and matching knitted beanie.

The outing comes as the duo, who started dating last year, prepare to welcome their first child together. While hosting SNL on Dec. 3, Keke explained she had been "trying so hard" to keep the baby news on the down-low due to her work schedule, but couldn't keep quiet about it anymore. "Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing," she gushed, "and I am so excited."

The actress added, "Guys, I'm going to be a mom!"

As for Darius? He, too, couldn't contain his excitement during Keke's pregnancy reveal. Hours after Keke debuted her baby bump on the NBC sketch comedy show, the fitness instructor shared a sweet snap of his love cradling her growing belly alongside the caption: "2023."

Scroll on to see their hockey date night, as well as their road to parenthood.

instagram
August 2021: Instagram Official

The True Jackson, VP alum and the fitness instructor went Instagram official with their romance when Keke shared Polaroids of the two packing PDA at her 28th birthday party. "It's the details for me. Nobody was on they phones, we had that before MySpace feeling… I'm so happy," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 29, 2021. "Awesome Birthday, so grateful."

Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images
September 2021: Group Date

Keke and Darius enjoyed a group outing at Cinespia's screening of Coming to America in Hollywood.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
October 2021: All Loved Up

The couple looked very cozy as they stepped out at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images
October 2021: Hollywood Nights

Keke and Darius' relationship continued to heat up as they spent spooky season together, hanging out with friends during a Cinespia screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

BACKGRID
November 2021: Private Pair

While appearing on The Tamron Hall Show, Keke explained that she decided to go public with Darius because it "became more difficult to hide" their romance.

"We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy," she explained. "It's not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not."

instagram
December 2021: First Christmas

Keke spent Christmas with Darius and family, sharing that he gifted her sunglasses fitted with her prescription. "I couldn't be happier!!!" she wrote on Instagram Dec. 25, 2021. "Worked hard all year to spend this time celebrating our health and our love for one another. All the sacrifices are worth it in the end when you know it's for the future and your family. I am who I am because of these people and their love for me is enough to keep me happy until the ends of time."

The Nope actress added, "Nothing means anything without these people. My heart is so full and I'm wishing you all the best today.. may the spirit of God be with you all!! Ho Ho Ho!!! Merry Christmas."

 

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
February 2022: Courtside Cuties

Keke and Darius were all smiles as they sat courtside at an NBA All Star Weekend game in Cleveland.

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
December 2022: Pregnancy Reveal

Keke announced her pregnancy during the Dec. 3, 2022 episode of Saturday Night Live. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight: I am," she said during her opening monologue, before throwing open her coat to reveal her growing belly. "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, 'cause I got a lot of stuff going on...but honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited."

Robert Kamau/GC Images
December 2022: Time to Celebrate

After the big pregnancy announcement, Keke and Darius were spotted heading to a SNL after-party in New York City.

Instagram / Darius Jackson
December 2022: Baby Love

Darius sent some social media love to Keke amid the baby news, sharing a photo of the star cradling her growing bump. Seemingly referencing their baby on the way's due date, he wrote in the caption alongside a red heart emoji, "2023."

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images
December 2022: Sweet Shoutout

While reflecting on her SNL experience on Instagram, Keke called Darius her "other half" and thanked him for "giving me the things that only true unity can bring."

"Love is all we have isn't it," she added in a Dec. 4 post. "you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone! Very grateful… Happy Holidays!"

Michael Simon/Shutterstock
December 2022: Cool Couple

Keke and Darius were all bundled up as they watched the New York Rangers take on the St. Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 5

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

