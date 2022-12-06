Pregnant Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Will Win You Over With NHL Date Night

Watch : Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal

Ice to see you again, Keke Palmer!

Three days after announcing her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live, the Nope star enjoyed a romantic date night out with boyfriend Darius Jackson. Sitting in the crowd at Madison Square Garden, the couple were all smiles as they watched the New York Rangers take on the St. Louis Blues in a 6-4 game.

For the occasion, Keke bundled up her baby bump in a lime-colored hoodie and black leggings, coordinating her casual chic 'fit with green glasses. Meanwhile, Darius was clad in a tan jacket, dark pants, black hoodie and matching knitted beanie.

The outing comes as the duo, who started dating last year, prepare to welcome their first child together. While hosting SNL on Dec. 3, Keke explained she had been "trying so hard" to keep the baby news on the down-low due to her work schedule, but couldn't keep quiet about it anymore. "Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing," she gushed, "and I am so excited."