Pregnant Keke Palmer Responds to “Ugly” Comments About Her Appearance

Keke Palmer knows her worth.

After the Nope star was criticized for a recent no-makeup look, she took to Twitter to address the online trolls, letting them know that she is secure with how she looks and encouraging others to be the same.

"I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn't wearing any makeup," the 29-year-old tweeted Dec. 6. "And I really want y'all to get the help y'all need because makeup isn't real. I'm beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like."

In a follow-up Keke continued, "I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it's insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me."

Followers showed their support for the actress with one user responding, "EXACTLY, keke and ugly just don't go in the same sentence like...." while another wrote, "You're beautiful in anything queen."