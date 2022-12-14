2023 Independent Spirit Awards: See the Complete List of TV Nominees

During awards season, there's always room for some independent thinkers.
On Dec. 13, Film Independent announced the television nominees for the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards. Presented by Billions star Asia Kate Dillon, the Independent Spirit Awards revealed their nominees in five television categories "recognizing uniqueness of vision, innovation and boldness."
The film nominations for the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards can be found here.
Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Severance and Station Eleven led the way on the television side with three nominations each.
The haul continued the impressive awards season run of Abbott, which earned acting nominations for Quinta Brunson, Janelle James and Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, though it missed out on a Best New Scripted Series nomination. The ABC comedy also earned five Golden Globes nominations on Dec. 12 and led the Critics' Choice Awards nominations on Dec. 6.
The Bear earned acting nominations for Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach—as well as a nomination for Best New Scripted Series—though the show's star Jeremy Allen White was suspiciously snubbed in the Lead Performance category.
Apple TV+ drama Pachinko, which earned a Best New Scripted Series nomination, was also announced as the winner of Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series, which they will receive at the March 4, 2023 ceremony.
For a full list of the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards television nominees, keep scrolling.
Best New Scripted Series
The Bear
Pachinko
The Porter
Severance
Station Eleven
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
Children of the Underground
Mind Over Murder
Pepsi, Where's My Jet?
The Rehearsal
We Need To Talk About Cosby
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
Aml Ameen, The Porter
Mohammed Amer, Mo
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
KaMillion, Rap Sh!t
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sue Ann Pien, As We See It
Adam Scott, Severance
Ben Whishaw, This Is Going To Hurt
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series
Danielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Gbemisola Ikumelo, A League Of Their Own
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Frankie Quiñones, This Fool
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Molly Shannon, I Love That For You
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
Pachinko
The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards take place March 4, 2023, in Santa Monica, Calif.