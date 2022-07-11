Why Jeremy Allen White Was in an "Upsetting Head Space" After 10 Years on Shameless

Watch : Emmy Rossum Says Goodbye to "Shameless"

Ten years on the same job is a long time—just ask Jeremy Allen White.

The actor, who played Philip "Lip" Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Showtime's Shameless, which ran from 2001 to 2011, now admits that the experience took a toll on him.

"I love Shameless so much. I love everybody that was a part of it, and the experience was incredible," he told GQ July 11. "But I'm not sure if shows are meant to go that long."

Outside of the show's grueling schedule, White said he started to have existential crises about his place in the industry.

"There was a period where I stopped feeling like an actor and I started feeling like I was just here to do this show," he revealed. "It was an upsetting head space to be in. When it was going to end, I was questioning: Maybe I do just exist on this show. What else is there? Am I an actor? I was definitely having a lot of doubt when I was finishing Shameless."