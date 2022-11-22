Film Independent Spirit Awards 2023 Nominations: See the Complete List

Watch : Blockbuster Stars Had to EXPLAIN Renting Movies to Gen Z Cast

‘Tis the season for award show nominations.

One week after The Recording Academy announced the contenders for the 2023 Grammys, Film Independent revealed this year's nominees for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Zola star Taylour Paige and The Inspection actor Raúl Castillo presented the nominations on Nov. 22 and confirmed Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the way with nods in eight categories.

TÁR is close behind with seven nominations, including Best Feature, Best Lead Performance, Best Supporting Performance, Best Screenplay and Best Director.

In a first for Film Independent, this year's awards have shifted to gender-neutral acting categories. In addition, the organization previously announced that the budget cap for eligible films has increased to $30 million.

Their mission, however, remains the same in celebrating independent filmmakers.

While this year's television nominees will be revealed later on Dec. 13, E! News has the full list of nominees in its film categories.