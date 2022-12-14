Why Zoe Saldaña's Kids Refuse to Watch Avatar: The Way of Water

Watch : How Zoe Saldana Keeps It Real With Her Kids About Showbiz

Not everyone in Zoe Saldaña's family is as excited about Avatar's return to the big screen as she is.

Thirteen years after the original 2009 film, Zoe returns as her character Neytiri for the new sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. But according to Zoe, starring in one of the biggest movie franchises in history doesn't make her any cooler to her kids Bowie, 8, Cy, 8, and Zen, 6—whom she shares with husband Marco Perego Saldaña.

"My kids are too young to watch this," she exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on the show's Dec. 13 episode. "They're very open about it. We showed them the trailer and they were just like, 'Yeah, we're not ready.'"

Despite their disinterest in the film—which premieres Dec. 16—the 44-year-old joked, "But they still wanted to come to the premiere. And I was like, 'Babes, if you guys will come to the premiere of the movie than you are okay and ready to watch.'"