Avatar Is Back: Watch the New Trailer for The Way of Water

Welcome back to Pandora.

20th Century Studios released the official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water on Nov. 2, and it's already making quite a splash.

Set more than a decade after the Oscar-winning first installment, the film tells the story of the Sully family, which according to the film's website includes "the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

The trailer features both incredible visuals and plenty of action as the Sullys band together to protect Pandora, with the sneak peek showing them preparing for war and fiery scenes.

"I need you with me," Sam Worthington's Jake tells Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri at one point, "and I need you to be strong."

Joining Saldaña and Worthington are Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton and Trinity Bliss, who will play three of the Sully children Neteyam, Lo'ak and Tuktirey. Sigourney Weaver, who portrayed Dr. Grace Augustine in the first film, is coming back in an entirely new role, with Empire noting she's now portraying Kiri, Neytiri and Jake's teenage daughter. Plus, Jack Champion is playing Spider, who the outlet describes as a human in Pandora being looked after by the Sullys.