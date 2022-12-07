Margot Robbie Channels Sharon Tate on the Red Carpet With Mod-Style Dress

Once upon a time...Margot Robbie channeled an old-Hollywood star.
The Babylon actress looked like the spitting image of '60s icon Sharon Tate at The Hollywood Reporter's 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment gala. Margot—who played the late actress in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood—wore a mod-style minidress for the Dec. 7 event in Los Angeles.
The beige design featured a high-bias roll collar, structured shoulder pads with cuff sleeves and a ruched bodice that seamlessly blended with the ruffled bottom. She accessorized the chic look with black platform heels, a matching manicure, loose waves and barely-there makeup.
Margot's red carpet fashion resembled Sharon's cream-colored babydoll wedding dress from her 1968 nuptials to Roman Polanski, which consisted of dramatic puffed sleeves with blue velvet-trim cuffs and a high-neck collar with the same details.
The Aussie-born actress previously told E! News how she felt a "personal connection" to the late Hollywood legend.
"[It] made me feel closer to her in a way that I don't think I could have," Margot explained in 2019 about spending time with Sharon's sister Debra Tate to research the role. "Reading things and watching things can only really get you so far, but having that personal connection meant a lot to me."
Margot will once again tap into the glitz and glamour of old Hollywood for Babylon, which hits theaters on Dec. 22. In fact, the actress, who co-starred with Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time, recently told E! News what it was like working with him again and how she orchestrated their steamy kiss.
"That wasn't in the script," she revealed to E! News' Francesca Amiker, "but I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I'm just gonna go for it.'"
However, Margot admitted that the epic moment almost didn't happen, as she had to convince director Damien Chazelle to let her do it.
"I said, 'Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,'" the 32-year-old recalled. "And Damien was like, 'Well, she could—wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.' And I was like, 'Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.' And he was like, 'It does work for the character,' and I was like, 'I think so.'"
In the end, Margot's idea was a total hit.
"He was like, 'No, do it again. That really works,'" Margot joked. "I was like, 'Oh, great.'"
