How Margot Robbie Orchestrated Her Unscripted Babylon Movie Kiss With Brad Pitt

Watch : Margot Robbie REACTS to Kissing Brad Pitt - EXCLUSIVE

Margot Robbie is responsible for one of her new movie's most memorable moments.

The actress reunites with her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt in the upcoming film Babylon, which premieres Dec. 23. Dubbed by E! News' Francesca Amiker as "what will become an iconic kiss scene," Margot exclusively revealed on the show's Dec. 5 episode (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.) that her smooch with her co-star was actually improvised.

"That wasn't in the script," she shared, "but I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I'm just gonna go for it.'"

In the film, Margot stars as aspiring actress Nellie, who looks to make her dreams come true in 1920s Hollywood with help from fellow aspiring star Manny Torres (Diego Calva) and veteran actor Jack Conrad (Pitt).

Stating that the kiss scene "was just great," Margot confessed she had to convince director Damien Chazelle in order to make it happen.