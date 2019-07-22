by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jul. 22, 2019 6:32 PM
Quentin Tarantino and the cast of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are transporting fans back to the summer of '69.
Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and more A-listers are expected to hit the red carpet tonight in honor of the highly-anticipated blockbuster's Los Angeles premiere.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which earned a reported 7-minute standing ovation following its screening at the Cannes Film Festival, follows struggling actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) as they attempt to revive their careers in show biz. Their stories intersect with a piece of history when actress Sharon Tate (Robbie) moves into the neighborhood and is murdered by members of Charles Manson's (Damon Herriman) infamous cult.
The film also marks Luke Perry's final role prior to his death in March. Of the experience, Pitt told Esquire that it was "really special" to work with the actor, adding, "He couldn't have been a more friendly, wonderful guy to spend time with. I got to sit down and have some wonderful conversations with him."
Check out every must-see moment from the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere by clicking through our gallery below:
In Armani
In Prada
In Miu Miu
Article continues below
In Magda Butrym
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters July 26.
