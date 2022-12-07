Mariah Carey Teases Holiday Plans With Her Twins and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Watch : Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays

Oh Santa!

It's officially the holiday season, and the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey is sharing how she plans on celebrating the big day with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her twins Moroccan and Monroe.

"It is such a busy time of the year for me, but I try to have a few days where we just spend time at home, relax, decorate, and cook some of our favorite holiday dishes–which includes my anointed greens!" the singer exclusively told E! News for the Moët & Chandon Holiday Celebration in New York on Dec. 5. "We also love traveling to Aspen, which truly feels like a winter wonderland. The kids hit the slopes, play in the snow, it's a kind of festive experience that we can't get at home."

And the 11-year-olds—whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon—will be making their lists (maybe checking them twice). "They usually have their lists and are so excited to walk me through this new game and that new gadget," Mariah continued. "I want them to have everything they want. I want them to have everything I couldn't and know they can be whoever they choose to. They're always on Santa's 'nice' list, so the surprises are always a treat."