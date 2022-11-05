Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Prove They Belong Together in This New York Outing

Watch : Bryan Tanaka Wants Mariah Carey to "Be Happy"

Mariah Carey had one sweet day with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

The couple were photographed taking a stroll in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 4, where she looked stylish as ever.

For the outing, Mariah wore a dark glossy coat over a black peplum mini dress accented with cut-out detailing. The "We Belong Together" singer paired the ensemble with black open-toed heels, round sunglasses and silver earrings, while keeping her hair in her signature waves.

Next to Mariah, her boyfriend of five years sported black pants, a white graphic tee, a camo-print leather jacket and black Air Jordans. Bryan, 39, accessorized the look with sunglasses and gold jewelry, including a chain and bracelet.

The spotting comes three days after Mariah—dubbed the "Queen of Christmas"—welcomed the 2022 Holiday season with a festive transformation on social media.

In a black and white video posted Nov. 1 on Instagram, the 52-year-old is seen wearing a latex outfit with a witch's hat.