Amy Robach and Andrew Shue Finalized Sale of Their NY Apartment 2 Weeks Before Her T.J. Holmes Getaway

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue recently closed the door on their prior home.

Amy and Andrew, who have been married since 2010, said goodbye to their New York apartment less than two weeks before photos of Amy spending time with her Good Morning America co-anchor T. J. Holmes surfaced online.

Amy and Andrew's property was listed on Sept. 28, E! News confirms from online records. And the contract to sell the apartment for $5,200,000 was signed on Nov. 18, according to the property listing.

Per the listing, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom loft was renovated three years ago and features garden views, a sunny media room, quartz countertops in the kitchen, a brick-lined hallway and more luxury amenities.

Just 12 days after the sale was finalized, the Daily Mail published photos of Amy and T.J. on various outings, including hanging out at a NYC bar, walking next to each other and getting into the same car together. The outlet also included photos and footage of them loading a car trunk with bags during a getaway in a forested area.