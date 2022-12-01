T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Avoid Romance Rumors in GMA3 Return

Watch : "GMA" Reporter Caught Without Pants on Live TV

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are sticking to the script.



Just one day after the two Good Morning America co-hosts sparked romance rumors after being spotted together during an upstate New York getaway, the pair returned to their respective chairs for their show, GMA3.



But for viewers tuned into to see if they would address the alleged off-camera romance, Holmes and Robach, who have anchored the show together since Sept. 2020, kept it coy during the Dec. 1 broadcast. "Who's looking forward to the weekend?" T.J. asked—and when Robach agreed that she was, Holmes responded by noting, "Of course we are."



On Nov. 30, the Daily Mail published video footage and photos of Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, from a series of outings together, one of which included them loading a car trunk with bags during a getaway. Other published photos showed the two co-hosts together at a NYC bar, enjoying a walk side by side and getting into the back of a car.



Hours after the photos were published, both Holmes and Robach appeared to deactivate their respective Instagram accounts.