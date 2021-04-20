Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Hold Hands During Rare Outing

You really have to hand it to these two.
Although Twlight alum Robert Pattinson and supermodel Suki Waterhouse first ignited dating rumors back in 2018, recent sightings of the notoriously private couple tell us that they're still going strong.
The two were spotted holding hands while out and about in London, where Pattinson has been busy filming The Batman, which is wrapping after filming for more than a year.
The pair were dressed similarly in matching sporty fashion, with Robert donning a dark blue cap, sunglasses and a dark blue and grey hoodie, while girlfriend Suki sported a dark blue sweatshirt. They also opted to wear different colors in shorts for their errand run.
"We saw them kiss before they went their separate ways, very loved up," a witness tells E! News. "She went to Face Gym, a facial specialist shop in Notting Hill. He went on a run."
"Very loved up" is an accurate phrase to describe the PDA between the two, as they were spotted kissing back in September 2020.
The display of affection between the lovebirds seems to be the opposite of what the couple usually share, as they strive to keep their relationship largely away from the public eye. And although they've gone to such great lengths, a cute Instagram post recently solidified that the two are still head over heels.
And although the pair have been linked for the past two years, and engagement discussions have reportedly taken place, it doesn't seem like they're running down the aisle just yet.
"Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush," a source previously told E! News. "Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other."