EXCLUSIVE!

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Spark Romance Rumors After PDA-Filled Date Night

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jul. 30, 2018 11:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, EXCLUSIVE

BACKGRID

New couple alert?!

That's the question fans may be asking themselves after Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were spotted getting cozy in London this weekend.

In pictures obtained exclusively by E! News, the Hollywood stars appeared to enjoy a date night at the Electric Cinema in Notting Hill where they watched Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again around 9 p.m. local time.

After the film ended, an eyewitness said they went across the street to SoHo House where they enjoyed drinks and stayed until 1 a.m.

When the pair decided to walk home, we're told that's when the PDA picked up.

Photos

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, EXCLUSIVE

BACKGRID

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, EXCLUSIVE

BACKGRID

"Along the way, they were very close and cuddled and kissed many times," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it."

At one point into the stroll, Robert also tried to dance with Suki. Perhaps he liked one of the moves he saw in Mamma Mia!?

"They were very loved up and close," the eyewitness added. "Robert stroked Suki's hair and gave her another loving kiss."

Photos

Robert Pattinson's Best Roles

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, EXCLUSIVE

BACKGRID

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, EXCLUSIVE

BACKGRID

While the pair hasn't publicly commented on the state of their relationship, it won't stop fans from speculating as to what could be going on between the two. Perhaps it's really just an innocent night out. Maybe it's a fun summer romance in the early stages.

Whatever the case may be, both stars are single and finding huge success in their respective careers.

Back in June, Robert and Kristen Stewart reunited at a birthday party for Lily-Rose Depp at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. An eyewitness later revealed that the exes spent a "few minutes" chatting in the valet area and appeared on "good terms."

As for Suki, she recently found herself making headlines after being spotted with director Darren Aronofsky. Romance rumors, however, were quickly squashed after photos surfaced.

"They are not dating nor are they together," Suki's rep told E! News. As for the director's side, Darren's rep told E! News, "It's true that they hung out in Sundance, but there's absolutely no truth to a romance."

In regards to Suki and Robert, there's one question we have to ask: Will these two be spotted again soon? Stay tuned!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Robert Pattinson , Suki Waterhouse , Exclusives , Couples , PDA , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Katie Holmes

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Joe LoCicero, Gina Rodriguez, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Is Gina Rodriguez Engaged to Joe LoCicero? See Her New Diamond Ring

Cardi B & Offset Get Matching Lamborghinis With Receipts

Jill Zarin Not Returning to "RHONY" But Wants to Be a Friend

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Hold Hands on NYC Lunch Date

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Recalls "Jealousy-Fueled Meltdown" Over John Legend's Music Video Love Interest

Shannon Ford, Very Cavallari 104

Very Cavallari: Shannon Coaches Taylor for Her Big Uncommon James Interview, But Will It Be Enough to Land Her the Job?

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.