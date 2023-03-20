Gina Rodriguez Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Joe LoCicero

Watch : Gina Rodriguez Is Excited to Enter Motherhood

Gina Rodriguez is adding a new title to her resume: mom.

The Someone Great actress and husband Joe LoCicero welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, her rep confirmed to Today.

The new parents first met six years ago set of Gina's hit CW series Jane the Virgin, when Joe hilariously portrayed a stripper during an episode in season two. The pair made their red carpet debut in November 2016, packing on the PDA at Marie Claire's first annual Young Women's Honors Gala.

Two years later, Joe popped the question, with Gina later gushing to E! News, "I'm stuck with that man for life, he made that so." However, she remained mum on the details of the proposal.

"I don't think I'm gonna ever share that," the Golden Globe winner said. "Because there's only so many things that you get to own when you become a public figure, because it's the blessing and the curse of it, you know?"