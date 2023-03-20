Gina Rodriguez Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Joe LoCicero

Six years after meeting on the set of Jane The Virgin, Gina Rodriguez and her husband Joe LoCicero welcomed their first baby together.

By Ashley Joy Parker Mar 20, 2023 10:14 AMTags
BabiesCouplesCelebritiesGina Rodriguez
Watch: Gina Rodriguez Is Excited to Enter Motherhood

Gina Rodriguez is adding a new title to her resume: mom.

The Someone Great actress and husband Joe LoCicero welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, her rep confirmed to Today.

The new parents first met six years ago set of Gina's hit CW series Jane the Virgin, when Joe hilariously portrayed a stripper during an episode in season two. The pair made their red carpet debut in November 2016, packing on the PDA at Marie Claire's first annual Young Women's Honors Gala.

Two years later, Joe popped the question, with Gina later gushing to E! News, "I'm stuck with that man for life, he made that so." However, she remained mum on the details of the proposal.

"I don't think I'm gonna ever share that," the Golden Globe winner said. "Because there's only so many things that you get to own when you become a public figure, because it's the blessing and the curse of it, you know?"

photos
2022 Celebrity Babies

Gina—who married Joe in 2019—announced she was expecting in July by sharing a romantic video montage on her 38th birthday featuring her husband and clip of her holding up a positive home pregnancy test. That same day, Joe, 35, shared a birthday tribute to his wife, writing, "Wherever you go my heart follows," to which Gina sweetly commented back, "Me and baby love you, papa."

 

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Charmed’s Drew Fuller Praises "F--king Warrior" Shannen Doherty

2

Gina Rodriguez Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Joe LoCicero

3

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Feeling "Grief and Sadness" on His Birthday

Just weeks before giving birth, Gina shared a stunning image from an outdoor maternity shoot where she and her husband cradled her growing baby bump while surrounded by an autumn woods setting.

The Lost Ollie star captioned the post, "Just the three of us."

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Charmed’s Drew Fuller Praises "F--king Warrior" Shannen Doherty

2

Gina Rodriguez Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Joe LoCicero

3

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Feeling "Grief and Sadness" on His Birthday

4

Why Freddie Prinze Jr. Regrets Playing Fred in Scooby-Doo

5

Blac Chyna Gets Facial Fillers Dissolved After Breast and Butt Surgery