Pregnant Gina Rodriguez Cradles Baby Bump in Maternity Photo Shoot With Joe LoCicero

Watch : Gina Rodriguez Is Excited to Enter Motherhood

Introducing Gina The Mom.

Pregnant Gina Rodriguez showed off her growing baby bump in a romantic outdoor maternity shoot alongside husband Joe LoCicero. In a stunning photo shared to the actress' Instagram, the couple are seen posing in the autumnal woods with Gina wearing a white off-the-shoulder gown with a front opening. Joe is seen leaning in to her closely as he cradles his wife's belly. (See the photo here)

In the comments sections, the parents-to-be were showered with compliments. Mario Lopez dropped several red heart emoji while Niecy Nash wrote, "Yassssss." Stephanie Beatriz—who had an onscreen romance with Gina on Brooklyn Nine Nine—also showed some love, writing, "Congrats it's the BEST."

Gina, 38, first met Joe, 35, in 2016 on the set of her hit show Jane the Virgin, when the actor portrayed a stripper during an episode in season two. She confirmed their engagement two years later and the pair tied the knot in 2019.