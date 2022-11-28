See Jana Kramer and Ex Mike Caussin Reunite at Son's 4th Birthday Party

Watch : Jana Kramer Says Mike Caussin Cheated With More Than 13 Women

Figuring out how to co-parent after a divorce can sometimes feel like a tangled web.

But Jana Kramer and her ex Mike Caussin came together for their son Jace's birthday.

The One Tree Hill alum shared a series of snaps from the Spider-Man-themed party to Instagram, including one of her and the former football player posing for a picture next to Jace—who officially turns 4 Nov. 29—and the superhero. Alongside a heart emoji, Jana captioned the Nov. 27 post, "Happy almost 4th birthday my little spidey."

Other pictures gave followers a peek at the decorations, which included red and black balloons, as well as a cake inspired by Peter Parker. Jace, who wore a Marvel sweatsuit for the occasion, was pretty excited to have Spider-Man at his party, with Jana noting, "Jace was legit star struck."

Jana filed for divorce from Mike in April 2021, citing "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as the grounds for their split in court documents obtained by E! News. The former couple—who also share daughter Jolie, 6,—finalized their divorce that July.