Where Mandy Moore Stands With Shane West 20 Years After A Walk to Remember

Watch : "A Walk to Remember" Turns 20 -- LOOK BACK!

Mandy Moore and Shane West may have finished filming A Walk to Remember long ago, but they never called cut on their friendship.

It's been almost two decades since A Walk to Remember hit theaters back in 2002. And with the 20-year anniversary fast approaching, Mandy exclusively shared with E! News' Keltie Knight whether or not she and Shane still talk. Rest assured, Mandy declared, "We still connect via text."

And since the pair are still in communication, it seems only right that they team up to celebrate the film's milestone, which is something Mandy confirmed she would be interested in doing.

"We should do like an Instagram Live together," she said of Shane. "Maybe, I'll have to reach out to him and see if we have time and, maybe, rope Adam Shankman, who's our director, in, ‘cause he's just so much fun as well."

Looking back on their time together on set, Mandy noted she has some pretty fond memories of working with the Whatever It Takes actor.