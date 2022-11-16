Exclusive

Mandy Moore Shares How Son Gus and Newborn Ozzie Are Creating a Special Bond

Mandy Moore exclusively told E! News how her baby boys are bonding, sharing, "Before we know it, they'll be best friends and only a grade or two apart."

Watch: Mandy Moore Welcomes Baby No. 2: Meet Her New Baby Boy!

Mandy Moore has the cutest little helper by her side. 

The This Is Us star is sharing an update on how her 21-month-old son August "Gus" Harrison Goldsmith has taken on the role of big brother to Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett Goldsmith, who she welcomed with husband Taylor Goldsmith in October.

"To be honest, he never fully clocked what kind of change was ahead of him," Mandy, who partnered with Crate & Kids, exclusively told E! News about Gus. "But he was always excited to hang in 'Bubba's room' before he arrived."

She continued, "With Ozzie here now, we have been so touched by how gentle he is and all of the kisses he wants to give his brother."

The actress, who is a proud member of the "two under two club," said she looks forward to seeing her sons' special bond grow as they get older. 

"I've heard a lot of advice pertaining to how crazy the next few years will be," Mandy noted, "but before we know it, they'll be best friends and only a grade or two apart."

photos
Inside Mandy Moore's Baby Shower

And with the holidays swiftly approaching, she's ready to create memories with her little ones.

As she put it, "I'm excited about staying cozy, appreciating this special time and starting new traditions together."

Instagram

But before Mandy showcases her family's festivities on the 'gram, she's sharing an exclusive look inside Gus' revamped bedroom thanks to her partnership with Crate & Kids.

Crate & Kids
All About the Basics

According to Mandy, she worked with Crate & Kids to design a neutral and light ambiance.

"I also wanted to make sure we kept Gus' room special for his foray into toddlerdom (and to ease the transition of welcoming a sibling)," she told E! News, "while staying cohesive with the midcentury design of our home."

Crate & Kids
Rock Star in Training

Knowing how much her 21-month-old loves music, she wanted to incorporate those elements inside his bedroom with the brand's Wooden Band Set.

"When we unveiled the room to Gus," she detailed, "he went straight to the table and wouldn't stop carrying the drum/xylophone sticks around and pretending he was his Uncle Griff [the drummer in my husband's band, Dawes]."

Crate & Kids
Picture Perfect

The Princess Diaries actress revealed that her favorite detail about Gus' room is the black-and-white photo from her son's first birthday. "It was such a special moment," she gushed. "He loves to point it out whenever he wakes up from a nap."

Crate & Kids
Cozy Vibes

"With a baby brother on the way, I wanted to make sure Gus still felt the love and it was important to create a space where he could be himself and have fun," Mandy pointed out. "Besides the music table, we added in the Wooden Rocking Motorcycle."

Crate & Kids
Catching Zzz's

The actress explained that she mixed new pieces with older ones, noting, "Gus already had the Hampshire Olive Green Toddler Rail so we moved that into his new room for some sense of continuity."

