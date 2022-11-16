Eva Mendes’ Tattoo Tribute to Ryan Gosling Beats a Kiss in the Rain

Watch : Eva Mendes Shares Rare Video Taken By Her & Ryan Gosling's Kids

Eva Mendes proves she's a ride or die for her longtime partner Ryan Gosling.

The Ghost Rider actress showed off a tattoo dedicated to the Drive star, who she began dating in 2011.

In images to posted to Instagram on Nov. 15, Eva lifts her arm across her face to show "de Gosling"—which is Spanish for "of Gosling"—tattooed on her wrist. She simply captioned the photo with a crossed sword emoji in the middle of two black hearts, though the post still managed to grab user's attention.

"Is this a real Tatoo ???" Makeup artist Steeve Daviault, whose Instagram bio indicates he's previously worked with Eva, asked in the comments. Eva replied back, "ummm…it's old. You've seen it many times. I love you."

In fact, Eva's look in the photograph—where she dons a blue headscarf and hoop earrings—matches a similar image uploaded on her Instagram in June, though the tattoo is not visible there. The tattoo has made appearances in other Instagram posts, including one September snapshot where Eva gently holds an orange flower in her hand.