Eva Mendes Shares the Sweet Way She Keeps Ryan Gosling Close to Her Heart

Watch : Eva Mendes Asks Ryan Gosling to KEEP His Ken Underwear!

You don't need to look beyond the pines to see Eva Mendes' love for Ryan Gosling.

On Aug. 18, the actress gave fans a glimpse into her romance with the La La Land star—with whom she shares daughters Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6—when she revealed that she uses a photo of Ryan as wallpaper on her phone.

In an Instagram video of Eva using some of her "cleaning must-haves," a black-and-white image of Ryan was pictured on her phone's lock screen as she wiped it with a microfiber cloth. The steamy shot showed the Barbie actor flexing his bicep in a dark tee.

Needless to say, her followers were amused by the cute cameo. "The lock screen. God bless you and your family," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another joked that they'd be "constantly cleaning the phone just to see the screensaver randomly and not obsessively."

And while Eva admittedly enjoys cleaning her home, she and Ryan do share the household chores. "I'm not a clean freak by any means but I love having a clean house, and especially a clean kitchen and a clean sink," she told Forbes earlier this year. "I feel like it's part of mental wellness for me."