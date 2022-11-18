HBO Reveals If The White Lotus Will Be Getting a Season 3

This White Lotus news will make you want to say bellissimo

The Mike White-led anthology series, which this season has taken fans to Sicily, Italy, has been renewed for a third season, HBO announced Nov. 18. According to the network, the third chapter will welcome yet another group of guests to a White Lotus property. 

In a press release, White praised HBO and their creative team, saying, "there's no place I'd rather work than HBO." 

"I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again," the Survivor alum continued, "And am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus."

In the same press release, Francesca Orsi, HBO's VP of programming, reflected on filming season one during the pandemic in Hawaii.  

"It's impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows," Orsi said. "And yet, he's only continued to reach new heights in season two, which is the ultimate testament to Mike's raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we've come to adore. We couldn't be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together."

The White Lotus: Season 2 Details

Starring Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario and more, season one followed a group of vacation-goers at The White Lotus' Hawaii location, ultimately nabbing 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins. In season two, which is now airing, the series has traveled to the Italian coast, taking Aubrey Plaza, Theo James and Michael Imperioli along for the ride.

And apparently, White already has plans for season three, telling Entertainment Weekly in Sept. that he might showcase a rejected season two pitch involving the Bilderberg meeting, which is an off-the-record gathering held annually meant to encourage political and social discussion between the United States and Europe.

"I might still do it down the road maybe, if they give us a third season, so I don't know if I should say," he said at the time. "Originally, it was more of like a Bilderberg conference, more about getting into some of the bigger power dynamics there. But Sicily was a totally different vibe than the idea I pitched. That didn't seem right." 

The White Lotus airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. Keep scrolling to find out which of your favorite TV shows have been renewed and canceled.

Renewed: The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Pack your bags, because The White Lotus has been renewed for a third season on HBO Max.

Ending: Hunters (Prime Video)

The hunt will end in 2023. That's right, Prime Video's Hunters series is ending in the new year.

Canceled: Everything's Trash (Freeform)

Everything's Trash will not have a season two on Freeform.

Canceled: Partner Track (Netflix)

An open and shut case! Partner Track has been canceled at Netflix.

Renewed: The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Kelly Clarkson's syndicated talk show will run through 2025, NBCUniversal confirmed Nov. 7.

Ending: A Million Little Things (ABC)

A Million Little Things is set for a fifth and final season on ABC.

Ending: Carnival Row (Prime Video)

On Nov. 7, Prime Video announced Carnival Row will return for a second and final season Feb. 17.

Renewed: The Watcher (Netflix)

We're sold on this news! The Watcher will have a season two on Netflix.

Renewed: Monster (Netflix)

While there won't be a second season of DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy will bring two more serial killer stories to life for new installments of Monster.

Canceled: Westworld (HBO)

After four seasons, genre-bending drama Westworld was canceled by HBO.

Renewed: The Sandman (Netflix)

You aren't dreaming, Netflix confirmed that more episodes of The Sandman will be heading to the streamer.

Renewed: Dangerous Liaisons (Starz)

The Starz period drama Dangerous Liaisons was renewed for a second season before its first season even premiered.

Canceled: Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix)

Fate: The Winx Saga has been canceled after two magical seasons on Netflix.

Renewed: The Serpent Queen (Starz)

The Serpent Queen, starring Samantha Morton, has been renewed for a second season on Starz.

Canceled: As We See It (Prime Video)

As We See It will not have a season two on Prime Video.

Renewed: P-Valley (Starz)

P-Valley is set to hit the stage again with a third season.

Renewed: Heartbreak High (Netflix)

Get ready for another semester, because Heartbreak High is returning for a second season.

Renewed: Outer Range (Prime Video)

Giddy up! Outer Range is set to return for a second season.

Renewed: Solar Opposites (Hulu)

Now back to Solar Opposites—for a fifth season!

Ending: Firefly Lane (Netflix)

Firefly Lane will come to an end with the second season, which premieres in two parts. Part one will drop Dec. 2.

Renewed: Interview With a Vampire (AMC)

Sink your teeth into this news! Interview With a Vampire has been renewed ahead of its season one premiere.

Renewed: Big Brother (CBS)

Big Brother was renewed for a 25th season on Sept. 25.

Canceled: Queer As Folk (Peacock)

The Queer As Folk reboot is short-lived, as its been canceled after one season at Peacock.

Renewed: Reservation Dogs (FX)

Reservation Dogs was renewed for a third season Sept. 22.

Renewed: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Jimmy Kimmel isn't leaving late night any time soo, as Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been renewed through season 23.

Renewed: MasterChef (Fox)

Gordon Ramsay is cooking up another season of MasterChef.

Renewed: Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)

Get ready for more Rap Sh!t, because the comedy has been renewed for a second season.

Canceled: Paper Girls (Prime Video)

Paper Girls will not have a second season on Prime Vide.

Canceled: Maggie (Hulu)

This is one thing we didn't see coming, the psychic comedy Maggie has been canceled at Hulu. 

Renewed: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max)

Get ready to head back to Millwood: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will have a season two.

