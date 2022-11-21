Kim Petras Channels Britney Spears With Denim Dress at the 2022 American Music Awards

Watch : Selena Gomez Talks Music, Movies & More: Career Timeline

Kim Petras was truly the baddest on the red carpet.

The pop star pulled out all of the fashion stops for the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20. While attending the awards show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 30-year-old channeled her inner Britney Spears with her strapless denim dress and coordinating handbag.

Kim's Blumarine design, which came fresh off the spring/summer 2023 runway, featured a bustier-like neckline with gold-studded embellishments and a dramatic fishtail skirt that fanned out on the red carpet. The "Unholy" singer didn't miss a beat with her accessories either, styling the denim dress with a thick belt, a massive bejeweled cross necklace and effortless glam.

The German star's look seemingly paid tribute to the iconic denim dress Britney wore to the 2001 American Music Awards. At the time, Britney dropped jaws in a strapless patchwork gown by Kurt and Bart, which she paired with a diamond-embellished choker, bedazzled denim handbag and silver belt.