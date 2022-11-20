How to Watch the 2022 American Music Awards

Watch : Latin American Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Kali Uchis & More

One of the biggest nights in music, a.k.a the 2022 American Music Awards will be kicking off soon.

Many of our favorite celebrities and artists such as Carrie Underwood, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox will be in attendance this Sunday, Nov. 20, as they look back at the year in music.

During the ceremony, Lionel Richie will also be awarded the Icon Award, with an electric tribute performance to be given in his honor.

Excited to tune in? Here's everything to know about the 50th annual AMAs ahead of this weekend.

When are the 2022 American Music Awards taking place?

The AMAs are on Nov. 20. The live show will air that day on ABC starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Where are the 2022 AMAs?

The AMAs will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

How can I watch the 2022 AMAs?

The AMAs will be airing live on ABC, so you can watch on your television at home. For those who wish to watch it on their laptop, phone or other device, you can stream it live on ABC's website by signing in with your cable provider. For those who have Hulu, you'll be able to watch the show the following day on the streaming service.