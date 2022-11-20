2022 American Music Awards: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

The 2022 American Music Awards, hosted by Wayne Brady, have officially kicked off in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. See all of the swoon-worthy style moments on the red carpet below.

By Alyssa Morin Nov 20, 2022 11:19 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetCelebritiesAmerican Music AwardsE! Insider
Watch: Latin American Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Kali Uchis & More

Mic drop!

The 2022 American Music Awards are officially in full swing at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. For the fanciful affair on Nov. 20, the biggest and brightest stars didn't disappoint, turning the red carpet into their own personal runway.

From a sea of suave suits to glimmering gowns and bold beauty looks, there was no shortage of spectacular outfits to swoon over. Of course, the glamorous getups on the step and repeat are just a taste of what's to come.

During the awards show, hosted by Wayne Brady, fans can expect to see electrifying performances from Carrie Underwood, Pink, Bebe RexhaDove Cameron and many others. Plus, Stevie Wonder will take the stage with Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox for a special tribute to Icon Award recipient, Lionel Richie.

As for the awards? Bad Bunny takes the cake with eight nominations total, while BeyoncéDrake and Taylor Swift all earned six noms. (You can read the full list of winners here.)

photos
Remember All These Former Couples at the American Music Awards

But before we get ahead of ourselves, take a look at all of the fierce outfits, fabulous accessories and must-see fashion moments on the red carpet.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for dcp
Gavin Rossdale
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kali Uchis
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Pink

In vintage Bob Mackie.

Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Becky G
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
Rod Thill
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
Madeleine White
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
Orianthi
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Aleena Miller
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
Kelli Erdmann
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp
Tyree Dillihay
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cody Ko
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ari Lennox
Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Joan Smalls

In LaQuan Smith and wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dove Cameron

In Marc Jacobs.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Maneskin

In Gucci.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lexi Rivera
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lucky Daye
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dencia
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Peter Lentini
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp
Mark Tuan

In Saint Laurent.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Dustin Lynch
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Dylan Troesken
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nessa Barrett
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Gayle
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mackenzie Porter
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tefi Pessoa
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jack Wright
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Reece Feldman
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tefi Pessoa
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jack Wright
photos
View More Photos From 2022 American Music Awards: See Every Star

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Cheryl Burke Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars and Here's Why

2

Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dead at 49

3

Eva Mendes Calls Ryan Gosling Her "Husband" Amid Marriage Speculation

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Cheryl Burke Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars and Here's Why

2

Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dead at 49

3

Eva Mendes Calls Ryan Gosling Her "Husband" Amid Marriage Speculation

4

Kaley Cuoco Showcases Growing Baby Bump in Adorable Pregnancy Selfie

5

2022 American Music Awards: See Every Star on the Red Carpet