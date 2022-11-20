2022 American Music Awards: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Watch : Latin American Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Kali Uchis & More

The 2022 American Music Awards are officially in full swing at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. For the fanciful affair on Nov. 20, the biggest and brightest stars didn't disappoint, turning the red carpet into their own personal runway.

From a sea of suave suits to glimmering gowns and bold beauty looks, there was no shortage of spectacular outfits to swoon over. Of course, the glamorous getups on the step and repeat are just a taste of what's to come.

During the awards show, hosted by Wayne Brady, fans can expect to see electrifying performances from Carrie Underwood, Pink, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron and many others. Plus, Stevie Wonder will take the stage with Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox for a special tribute to Icon Award recipient, Lionel Richie.

As for the awards? Bad Bunny takes the cake with eight nominations total, while Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift all earned six noms. (You can read the full list of winners here.)