Julia Fox Reveals the Story Behind the Machete Attack on Her Birkin Bag

Julia Fox is ready to let the cat out of the bag about the details surrounding her wounded Hermès Birkin bag.

The Uncut Gems actress revealed in an October TikTok that her beloved designer accessory was attacked by a machete, but she left major elements of the story a mystery. That is, until now.

Speaking to E! News at the opening night of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition on Nov. 15, Julia offered more insight into what happened to her prized possession.

"I got in a fight with a loved one," she told E! at the New York City event, "and I don't want to snitch because we're still friends."

As she put it, "Sometimes you fight with your fam."

And while Julia remained tight-lipped about who took a knife to her bag, she admitted that there was a reason for it, adding, "I deserved it, let's put it that way."