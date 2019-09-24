A24
by emily belfiore | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 11:08 AM
A24
The Weeknd is coming to the big screen!
The singer stars in the upcoming Safdie brothers' film Uncut Gems alongside Adam Sandler, which tells the story of a high-end New York City jewelry store owner and dealer named Howard Ratner. Ratner (played by Sandler) has some affluent clientele and finds himself struggling to pay his debts after some high-stake gambles.
We get a first look at The Weeknd's acting skills in the movie's official trailer, in which the Grammy winner—he plays himself—can be seen getting into a heated argument with Sandler's character. The fight appears to take place backstage after The Weeknd gives a performance. This happens after Sandler's character realizes that he's in serious trouble with the people that he's made deals with, making us think that The Weeknd is one of them.
From the looks of it, Uncut Gems was shot before the singer debuted his shocking new haircut as he's still rocking his signature hairstyle.
This is the first time that the "Starboy" singer has stepped in front of the camera. And he was excited to share the project with his fans, teasing the official trailer's premiere on Twitter last week. "Proud of these boys," he wrote.
The singer is also lending his voice to the film and has a song that can be heard throughout the Uncut Gems trailer.
The Weeknd isn't the only surprising A-lister in the film's cast. He's joined by basketball star Kevin Garnett, as well as Get Out's Lakeith Stanfield, Frozen's Idina Menzeland newcomer Julia Fox.
Watch Sandler and The Weeknd's intense fight in the trailer below.
Uncut Gems hits theaters this December.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?