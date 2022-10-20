Julia Fox Reveals Her Hermès Birkin Bag Was Attacked by a Machete

Watch : Julia Fox Rocks Eye-Catching Ski Mask at Milan Fashion Week

Not even a machete can come between Julia Fox and her Birkin.

On Oct. 19, the Uncut Gems star took to TikTok to showcase her beloved but brutally wounded Hermès bag, noting that clutching around a high-priced item comes at a cost.

"I love her, but she's been through a lot," the model described of her handbag. "That's a little hard to see there, but she was actually attacked by a machete."

She continued, "I'm not kidding, that actually happened to this bag—and me."

In the short clip, Julia provided close-up shots of the coveted accessory and displayed its battle scars, including a slash near the handles and one on the sides. While the 32-year-old didn't disclose any other details about the encounter, she admitted she was "holding onto this Birkin for my life."

Kanye West famously gifted Julia and her birthday guests Birkins in February, but it appears the bruised-up bag she discussed on TikTok is a different version. For one, the Hermès style Julia received from then-boyfriend Kanye was a rare black ostrich piece, while the beaten purse looked like one of the brand's classic designs.