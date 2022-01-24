Legendary Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler Dead at 73

BREAKING

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome Baby Via Surrogate

Manfred Thierry Mugler, the French designer famous for dressing the likes of Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and more, has died at the age of 73.

The fashion industry has lost another great.

French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has passed away at the age of 73. The sad news was confirmed on the designer's official Instagram on Jan. 23.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022,"  the statement read alongside a solid black box. "May his soul Rest In Peace."

The announcement was also shared in French.

Mugler's design career spanned nearly half a century. He rose to fame in the '80s and '90s, establishing himself in the haute couture world for his eccentric, sexy style and dressing big names stars including Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Madonna and, memorably, Demi Moore in the 1993 movie, Indecent Proposal

The talented French visionary was also known for his high-end cosmetic line which included the mega-popular fragrance, Angel, launched in 1992.

Despite retiring from his brand in 2003, Mugler made the exception to design under the name House of Mugler for his close friend Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala.

Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

Getting his inspiration from Sophia Loren in Boy on a Dolphin, Mugler constructed the reality star's now famous "wet couture dress." The custom-made nude silicone organza frock was designed to look like a "California girl stepping out of the ocean." The outfit included a Mr Pearl corset and was paired with a "wet" hairstyle and makeup.

 

Mugler notedly worked as an artistic advisor to Beyoncé, creating her costumes for her 2009 I Am… world tour. He also directed for Cirque du Soleil and has worked as a photographer.

In September 2010, the Thierry Mugler brand was renamed simply Mugler and is now under the purview of American designer Casey Cadwallader.

The brand remains a favorite among today's "It Girls" including Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Megan Fox and Kendall Jenner

 

Keep scrolling to see of Hollywood's biggest stars wearing Mugler below.

Kim Kardashian

Ahead of her appearance at the 2019, Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself and Mugler going over her dress' design.

"The day that I found out the Met Gala theme was 'camp,' that same day we called @manfredthierrymugler the King of Camp!" she wrote. "We met up in Miami right after the holidays last year and saw the sketches! I learned so much about couture from this genius man, it was beyond couture, it was art! 7 months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA. Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!! And this was the start of a magical inspiring connection."

Beyoncé

Beyoncé rocked body-hugging gold costume by Mugler while performing at NYC's Madison Square Garden in 2009.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus made a bold fashion statement at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, hitting the red carpet in a sheer and sequinned strapless gown with matching sheer gloves from Mugler's autumn/winter 2020 collection.

 

Cardi B

At the 2019 Grammy Awards, Cardi B turned heads in a vintage Mugler Fall 1995 Haute Couture design which included a pink duchess satin and black velvet "Venus" sheath dress and embellished bodysuit.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox left little to the imagination when she walked the red carpet at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in a sparkly, see-though Mugler Spring 2021 dress.

