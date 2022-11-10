Brothers Osborne Singer John Osborne and Wife Lucie Silvas Expecting Twins

Two little country cuties on the way.
As Brothers Osbourne accepted their award for best Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, band member John Osbourne announced that he and his wife Lucie Silvas are expecting twins.
"We told a bunch of people, but letting the world know my wife Lucie's pregnant. We've got twins on the way," he said onstage Nov. 9, alongside his brother and bandmate TJ Osbourne and presenter Wynonna Judd. "I love you babe, you're going to be an amazing mom." (See all the CMA Awards winners here).
Ahead of the big show, the couple—who have been married since 2015—opened about their expected arrival, revealing that they underwent in vitro fertilization to conceive their babies.
"We went through a very long, tough journey with IVF to get to this point," Lucie told People on Nov. 9. "We had an embryo transfer where we transferred two embryos thinking that would give us a better chance of getting one [baby], but we got two. I think deep down, we were hoping for two."
John, 40, explained that it was "very gradual realization," for the pair to decide they wanted to have children. "Early on, it was something that we didn't talk about much and if we ever talked about it, it was, honestly, all about that we probably didn't want to have kids," he shared with People. "At that stage in our careers, it required so much of our attention and energy that we knew we wouldn't be able to be the parents we might want to be."
He continued, "As life moved on, the closer Lucie and I became and the further down the road we went together, the more the topic came up. We were both thinking about it at the same time, but neither one wanted to admit it!"
Eventually the couple got on the same page on the topic and as John said, "hit the ground running."
"We just weren't very traditional people," Lucie echoed. "We weren't even traditional with marriage. We got married one day with Ring Pops in our living room. It was very off-the-cuff. But he's right, we eventually were both wanting children."
On the red carpet at the CMA Awards, Lucie debuted her growing baby bump in a blush pink one-shoulder gown and undeniable glow. "We are so excited," she said "It is such an amazing thing to be in this position to be growing two babies."
She added, "When you think that you may never have the chance to have children and then suddenly you're going to have two, it's amazing."