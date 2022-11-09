CMA Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Top Fashion Moments From the 2021 CMA Awards

It's time to raise a glass to country's biggest and brightest stars.

On Nov. 9, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will have the honors of co-hosting the 2022 CMA Awards live from Nashville, Tenn.

While the night is expected to bring plenty of star-studded performances and red carpet fashion, it's the awards that are guaranteed to provide plenty of OMG moments.

Before the show kicked off, Lainey Wilson led the way with six nominations including Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. "If there was one nomination that might be the most special or the one I hold to a really high standard, I would say Album of the Year," she told E! News before showtime. "It's one of the only categories that it doesn't matter if you're a boy or girl. From the writers to the producers, it's just a win for everybody."

Not far behind in the race for most nominations were Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton, who all had five noms apiece.

But after the votes were tallied up from the Country Music Association, the winners were announced. And yes, some celebrating is in order.