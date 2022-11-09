CMA Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

It's time to raise a glass to country's biggest and brightest stars.
On Nov. 9, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will have the honors of co-hosting the 2022 CMA Awards live from Nashville, Tenn.
While the night is expected to bring plenty of star-studded performances and red carpet fashion, it's the awards that are guaranteed to provide plenty of OMG moments.
Before the show kicked off, Lainey Wilson led the way with six nominations including Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. "If there was one nomination that might be the most special or the one I hold to a really high standard, I would say Album of the Year," she told E! News before showtime. "It's one of the only categories that it doesn't matter if you're a boy or girl. From the writers to the producers, it's just a win for everybody."
Not far behind in the race for most nominations were Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton, who all had five noms apiece.
But after the votes were tallied up from the Country Music Association, the winners were announced. And yes, some celebrating is in order.
E! News has you covered with a complete list of winners including some early announcements below. And make sure to watch the 2022 CMA Awards Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson
Album of the Year
Growin' Up, Luke Combs
Humble Quest, Maren Morris
Palomino, Miranda Lambert
Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', Lainey Wilson
Time, Tequila & Therapy, Old Dominion
Single of the Year
"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
"half of my hometown," Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
"'Til You Can't," Cody Johnson
"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
"Buy Dirt," Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Shane McAnally
"Sand In My Boots," Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
"Things A Man Oughta Know," Lainey Wilson, Jason Nix and Jonathan Singleton
"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton, Chris DuBois and Ashley Gorley
Music Video of the Year
"I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault), Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton), Director: Blake Lively
"Longneck Way To Go," Midland (featuring Jon Pardi), Director: Harper Smith
"Never Say Never," Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson), Director: Michael Monaco
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, Director: Alexa Campbell
WINNER: "'Til You Can't," Cody Johnson, Director: Dustin Haney
Musical Event of the Year
"Beers On Me," Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY
"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
"Longneck Way To Go," Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
"Never Say Never," Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
WINNER: "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde