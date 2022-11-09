2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

CMA Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the 2022 CMA Awards are airing live from Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 9.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 09, 2022 11:41 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetMusicAwardsLife/StyleCelebritiesEntertainmentCMA AwardsE! Insider
Watch: Top Fashion Moments From the 2021 CMA Awards

On country music's biggest night, you better believe the stars are going to dress to impress.

In case you didn't already guess, it's almost time for the 2022 CMA Awards, where Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are expected to bring the laughs as co-hosts of the live telecast.

Broadcasting from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., the annual award show will feature unforgettable performances from stars like Katy Perry, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton.

In addition, The Black Keys will be joined by Elle King for a special rendition of "Great Balls of Fire" in honor of recent Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Lee Lewis.

It also wouldn't be an award show without some trophies being handed out. Lainey Wilson leads the way with six nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

Before the awards are announced and the biggest singers take the stage, there's one tradition that isn't going out of style. Yes, we're talking about the red carpet. 

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

From Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert to Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce, your favorite artists will be showing up in designer fashion that deserves a round of applause. Keep scrolling to see the good, wild and downright unforgettable looks in our red carpet roundup.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kelsea Ballerini
Sara Kauss/FilmMagic
Carrie Underwood
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Morgan Wallen
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Luke Combs & Nicole Hocking
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Old Dominion
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Lainey Wilson
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Caitlyn Smith
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Miranda Lambert
Jason Davis/WireImage
Bobby Bones & Caitlin Parker
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Breland
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Dierks Bentley
Sara Kauss/FilmMagic
Eric & Jessie James Decker
Jason Davis/WireImage
Caylee Hammack
Jason Davis/WireImage
Tyler & Hayley Hubbard
Jason Davis/WireImage
Sarah Drew
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Runaway June
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Brian Kelley
Sara Kauss/FilmMagic
Ben & Erin Napier
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Dustin Lynch
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Elle King
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Luke Bryan
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Carly Pearce

In Monot

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Brothers Osborne
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Priscilla Block
Jason Davis/WireImage
Jake Owen
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Reba McEntire
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
MacKenzie Porter
Sara Kauss/FilmMagic
Morgan Evans
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Danielle Bradbery
Sara Kauss/FilmMagic
Ashley McBryde
photos
View More Photos From CMA Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

Trending Stories

1

See Justin Theroux's Sweet Note to Ex Jennifer Aniston

2

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Confirms Nick Cannon Is Dad to Her 3rd Baby

3

Jennifer Aniston Slams Claim About Why She and Brad Pitt Broke Up

The 2022 CMA Awards air Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

See Justin Theroux's Sweet Note to Ex Jennifer Aniston

2

Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Confirms Nick Cannon Is Dad to Her 3rd Baby

3

Jennifer Aniston Slams Claim About Why She and Brad Pitt Broke Up

4

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up"

5

Jennifer Aniston Reflects on "Challenging" Fertility Journey Via IVF