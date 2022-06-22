Ashley Graham Admits She Thought Her Twins Were Going to Be "More Into Each Other"

Watch : Supermodel Ashley Graham Welcomes TWIN Boys

Motherhood is full of surprises—just ask Ashley Graham.

After welcoming sons Malachi and Roman in January, "I thought that they were going to be more into each other," the supermodel, married to Justin Ervin, exclusively told E! News while promoting her partnership with Affirm. "I thought that because they were in my body together for so long that they were going to need each other."

Alas, she's learned otherwise. "I was almost afraid to not have them sleep in the same crib," Ashley continued. "And I think that they were actually happier when I put them in different cribs because they were like, 'Finally I have some space, jeez.' They don't have to do everything together."

So much so that after their first hour apart, she admitted she realized "they didn't care. I was like, 'OK, cool. You don't have to be together all the time. Got it.'"