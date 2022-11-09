The Crown Season 5 Opens With a Surprising Cameo By [Spoiler]

Watch : Elizabeth Debicki Portrays Princess Diana With Sons in The Crown

Netflix marked The Crown's return with a royally good surprise.

The fifth season premiere, which hit the streamer Nov. 9, did not open with the period drama's new Queen Elizabeth II, played by Imelda Staunton. Rather, the critically acclaimed series chose to kick off its highly anticipated new season with a flashback scene featuring the queen who started it all: seasons one and two's Queen Elizabeth, Claire Foy.

In the unexpected cameo, Claire's Elizabeth addresses her subjects and reveals the name of the new royal yacht, Britannia. "I hope that this brand-new vessel, like your brand-new queen," she says, "will prove to be dependable and constant, capable of weathering any storm."

As the scene concludes, The Crown cuts to Imelda's Elizabeth, who is now 65 and viewed as an outdated monarch by her people. The juxtaposition certainly teases the drama to come for season five's Elizabeth—including Prince Charles and Princess Diana's crumbling marriage, questions about government spending for the royal's way of life, etc.