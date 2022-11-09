See How The Crown Stars Compare to the Real-Life Royals They Play

Watch : Elizabeth Debicki Portrays Princess Diana With Sons in The Crown

This takes The Crown for best casting.

The highly-anticipated season five of The Crown premiered Nov. 9, and we're welcoming an entire new host of onscreen royals. As is tradition in The Crown universe, the Netflix drama has recast all of the period drama's actors for seasons five and six. During season five, which follows the royal family from 1991 to 1997, Imelda Staunton will take over as Queen Elizabeth II, a role originated by Claire Foy and continued by Olivia Colman. Meanwhile, her son Prince Charles will be played by Dominic West, while his soon-to-be ex-wife will be portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki.

On the other hand, season five also sees a handful of outsiders coming to stir up drama within Buckingham Palace. Jonny Lee Miller and Bertie Varvel star as Prime Ministers John Major and Tony Blair, respectively, while Khalid Abdalla will play Princess Diana's partner Dodi Fayed, who also passed away during their fatal 1997 car crash in Paris.