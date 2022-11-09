Introducing Elizabeth Debicki, the Latest Performer to Play Princess Diana

Watch : Elizabeth Debicki Portrays Princess Diana With Sons in The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki has some royal shoes to fill.

The actress becomes the second performer—following Emma Corrin—to play Princess Diana on Netflix's The Crown. Debicki takes over the role for the highly-anticipated fifth season, which drops on the streamer Nov. 9.

While Debicki has been entrusted with the coveted role in season five—which will chronicle Diana's tumultuous divorce from Prince Charles all the way up to her tragic death in 1997—the actress is not exactly a household name. At least not yet.

So, who is Elizabeth Debicki?

The 32-year-old actress was born in Paris and raised in Melbourne, Australia, where her family moved when she was 5 years old. She studied at Melbourne's Victorian College of the Arts before landing her first film role in the 2011 Australian movie A Few Best Men.

Debicki's first big break was in Baz Luhrmann's 2013 film adaptation of The Great Gatsby, where she played Jordan Baker. In the years that followed, Debicki appeared in movies like 2015's The Man from U.N.C.L.E., 2018's The Cloverfield Paradox and 2020's Tenet, alongside Robert Pattinson and John David Washington.

On the television side of things, Debicki appeared in the British limited series The Night Manager, which co-starred Hugh Laurie, Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth II on seasons three and four of The Crown. Imelda Staunton takes over the role of the Queen in season five.