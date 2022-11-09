Proof Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook's Red Carpet Reunion Is All That

We're suddenly ready to party like its 1999.
Why? Well, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, who co-starred in the '90s hit film, She's All That, reunited on the red carpet for a special screening of the Netflix movie, Christmas With You. The holiday feel-good movie, which stars Freddie alongside Aimee Garcia, Deja Monique Cruz, Zenzi Williams and Lawrence J. Hughes, will be available for streaming on Nov. 17.
In addition to the movie's stars, Freddie's former co-star Rachael also made an appearance at the special event.
In fact, the actress herself also highlighted the nostalgic moment, sharing photos of the pair to Instagram Nov. 9, writing, "What a great night, so happy for you, my friend! Headline: Check anyone who doesn't love @realfreddieprinze in #christmaswithyou for a pulse. SO GOOD. Congratulations to the whole team, you smashed it."
And as excited as fans are for the upcoming Christmas feature, it was seeing Freddie and Rachael come together again that had social media praising such an early gift.
"Childhood activated by this one gem," commented one user. Added another, "The picture we have all been waiting for … Laney Boggs and Zack Siler still going strong!!!" Meanwhile, a third user wrote, "YOU KNOW THIS PHOTO MEANS SO MUCH TO US."
It's also worth noting that Freddie isn't the only She's All That star working with Netflix, since both Rachael and their co-star Matthew Lillard both appeared in the streaming service's 2021 reboot, He's All That.
But the nostalgia doesn't stop there. Read on for all the secrets we've uncovered about the original hit rom-com: