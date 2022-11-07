Lindsay Lohan Reflects on "Many" Memories With Ex Aaron Carter After His Death

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Reflects on Memories with Ex Aaron Carter

Lindsay Lohan is mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend, Aaron Carter.

Two days after the "I Want Candy" singer died Nov. 5 at age 34, the Mean Girls actress broke her silence surrounding his untimely death, reflecting on the memories they shared when they dated in the early 2000s.

"So many from when I was so young, just that era of my life," she told Access Hollywood Nov. 7, "and my prayers go out to his family and may he rest in peace and God bless."

Lindsay also noted that it's been a "long time" since she last spoke to Aaron.

The Freaky Friday actress, 36, and the "Aaron's Party (Come Get it)" singer began dating between January 2002 and April 2003, according to People. During that same time, he was also seeing Hilary Duff, whom he had been dating on and off for three years since 2000.