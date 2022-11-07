2022 People's Choice Awards

The Final Seasons of Carnival Row & A Million Little Things Officially Have Premiere Dates

Learn when you can expect the final seasons of Prime Video's Carnival Row and ABC's A Million Little Things. Plus, a full list of a can't miss winter TV premiere dates.

Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

All good things must come to an end.

Fans of Prime Video's Carnival Row and ABC's A Million Little Things know that to be true, as both dramas have announced that they will be wrapping up their respective runs in 2023. The A Million Little Things cast—including David GiuntoliRomany MalcoAllison MillerChristina MosesGrace Park and James Roday Rodriguez—shared their TV update in a video from set.

Surrounded by her castmates on a couch, Moses, who plays Regina Howard, shared, "We have a little news we wanted you, our fans, to hear from us." Taking over, Malco, who plays Moses' on-screen husband Rome, continued, "Season five will be the final season of A Million Little Things."

This news comes after August reports suggested that the drama was gearing up to end its run on ABC. The network has since confirmed that the fifth and final season will premiere Feb. 8.

As for Carnival Row, Prime Video revealed the news in the season two teaser for the Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne-led fantasy series. "This season, everything will fall into place," the streamer's description teased. "Return to Carnival Row for the epic, final chapter, premiering February 17."

The new season comes three years after Carnival Row's debut on Prime Video. Bloom commemorated Carnival Row's return by sharing the teaser to his Instagram feed.

For other notable premiere dates, keep reading:

Madison Fender/BFA.com
The Culpo Sisters (TLC) - Nov. 7

The Culpo Sisters premieres Nov. 7 on TLC and discovery+.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 (Prime Video) - Nov. 9

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 premieres on Prime Video worldwide Nov. 9, featuring the music icon's Savage X Fenty collection.

Alex Bailey/Netflix
The Crown (Netflix) - Nov. 9

Bow down to season five of The Crown, which arrive Nov. 9.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Zootopia+ (Disney+) - Nov. 9

Head back to Zootopia for a magical new adventure on Disney+.

HBO Max
The Big Brunch (HBO Max) - Nov. 10

Let Dan Levy's new cooking competition show get you hungry.

Apple TV+
Mythic Quest (Apple TV+) - Nov. 11

See how the the newly formed GrimPop Studios fares when season three of Mythic Quest drops in November. 

Prime Video
The English (Prime Video) - Nov. 11

The Emily Blunt-led Western epic hits Prime Video this fall.

Facebook Watch
Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under (Netflix) - Nov. 11

Go on Zac Efron's next big adventure when Down to Earth returns Nov. 11.

Paramount Network
Yellowstone (Paramount Network) - Nov. 13

Yee haw! We'll be heading back to Dutton Ranch for season five this November.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Tulsa King (Paramount+) - Nov. 13

Sylvester Stallone stars in this new drama by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

Netflix
Teletubbies (Netflix) - Nov. 14

The Teletubbies are getting the streaming treatment in this Netflix reboot coming Nov. 14. 

Attila Dory/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Santa Clauses (Disney+) - Nov. 16

Get ready to feel holly and jolly, because Tim Allen returns to the Santa Clause franchise Nov. 16.

SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX
Dead to Me (Netflix) - Nov. 17

The third and final season of Dead to Me arrives Nov. 17.

Courtesy of HBO Max
The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max) - Nov. 17

Pack your bags, because a new semester has begun at Essex College.

Showtime
The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime) - Nov. 18

The L Word: Generation Q will be available to stream starting Nov. 18. It will make its on-air debut Nov. 20.

MATÍAS URIS/NETFLIX
Elite (Netflix) - Nov. 18

Elite returns with a new season this November.

Erin Simkin/Hulu
Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu) - Nov. 22

The true crime saga starring Kumail Nanjiani arrives this fall.

Netflix
Wednesday (Netflix) - Nov. 23

She's creepy and kooky and getting her own show! Wednesday premieres Nov. 23 on Netflix. 

Peacock
Bumper in Berlin (Peacock) - Nov. 23

Based on the film series that ignited a cultural phenomenon, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin premieres November 23 on Peacock.

CBS
Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+) - Nov. 24

The spin-off to the beloved procedural debuts with two new episodes Thanksgiving Day.

Richard Young/Shutterstock
Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne (Hulu) - Nov. 29

Get ready for an out of this world show, as Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne arrives in November. 

Lucasfilm
Willow (Disney+) - Nov. 30

At the Star Wars celebration in May, Lucasfilm announced the series Willow will premiere Nov. 30 on Disney+.

Netflix
Firefly Lane (Netflix) - Dec. 2

Part one of Firefly Lane's final season will arrive Dec. 2 on Netflix.

Apple TV+
Slow Horses (Apple TV+) - Dec. 2

The Gary Oldman-led series returns in December.

Prime Video
Riches (Prime Video) - Dec. 2

The six-part drama series from Abby Ajayi arrives on Prime Video Dec. 2.

ABC
The Parent Test (ABC) - Dec. 15

ABC's new series The Parent Test, hosted by Ali Wentworth and parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown, will have a special premiere Dec. 15.

Shutterstock
1923 (Paramount+) - Dec. 18

1923, the Yellowstone prequel series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, premieres on Paramount+ Dec. 18.

Netflix
Emily in Paris (Netflix) - Dec. 21

Grab your passport, because we're heading back to Paris this December. 

Amazon
Jack Ryan (Prime Video) - Dec. 21

Get ready for some action, as a new season of Jack Ryan arrives in December.

Peacock
The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock) - Dec. 22

Set to reunite the star-studded original cast from the hit films, The Best Man: The Final Chapters premieres just in time for the holidays. 

