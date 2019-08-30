Carnival Row Has Fairy Sex But Also an Important Story to Tell

Ready to watch Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom have some fun and freaky faerie (yes, faerie) sex?

Yes, Carnival Row is absolutely more than that, and even features some social commentary on immigration and racism and discrimination issues that are very much part of our real world, but if you're not also interested in human cop Orlando Bloom and his forbidden love affair with the pansexual faerie played by Cara Delevingne, then you're not living your best, most joyful life.

The entire eight-episode season is now available on Amazon Prime Video, but if you're most curious about the faerie sex and the affair between Rycroft Philostrate (Bloom) and Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne), that backstory plays out in episode three.